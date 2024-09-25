Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage: Reports

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, after eight years of marriage. According to a source close to the couple, the divorce petition was filed in Bandra, Mumbai, approximately four months ago. While the official reason for the separation remains undisclosed, reports suggest it was not a mutual decision.

Urmila, known for her captivating performances in films like Dillagi, Khoobsurat, and Judaai, has chosen to remain silent on the matter, stated sources. However, a glimpse into her social media activity reveals a subtle shift. While pictures with Mohsin remain, the last post featuring them together was on Eid in 2023.

Despite these cryptic clues, social media posts from earlier years paint a picture of a loving couple. Birthday wishes for Mohsin highlight his kindness and generous spirit, while anniversary posts celebrate the joy and blessings of their marriage.

Urmila and Mohsin, a Kashmiri businessman and former model, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016. According to reports, the couple met at an event hosted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

While the couple has yet to comment on the reported divorce, fans and media outlets are eagerly awaiting their response. Urmila’s decision to file for divorce signifies the closure of a chapter in her life, leaving many unanswered questions.