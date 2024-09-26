Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after Paris Fashion Week debut; shares snap ft. Heidi Klum from the event

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai after a whirlwind trip to Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted as a runway model for L’Oreal. Accompanying her were her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
Videos and pictures of the family’s return to Mumbai quickly circulated on social media. In one adorable clip, Raha looks sleepy as she cuddles with Ranbir, while Neetu showers her with kisses. The family was dressed in comfortable casual attire, ready to relax after their exciting trip.
Alia also shared numerous behind-the-scenes photos from her Paris Fashion Week experience on social media. She showcased her stunning look in a silver breastplate and black pants, giving fans a glimpse into the preparations and excitement of the runway show.
One of the photos that caught attention showed Alia sitting in the front row at a fashion show alongside supermodel Heidi Klum. This further highlighted her growing presence in the international fashion scene.
Alia’s participation in the L'Oreal show was part of the brand’s Women’s Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection. The event aimed to uplift, embrace, and inspire women.
While some Reddit users accused Alia of cropping out Aishwarya Rai from one of the photos, the overall buzz surrounding Alia’s Paris Fashion Week debut was overwhelmingly positive. Fans praised her stunning look, her confidence on the runway, and her growing international influence.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11.