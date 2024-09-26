Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after Paris Fashion Week debut; shares snap ft. Heidi Klum from the event

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai after a whirlwind trip to Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted as a runway model for L’Oreal. Accompanying her were her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Videos and pictures of the family’s return to Mumbai quickly circulated on social media. In one adorable clip, Raha looks sleepy as she cuddles with Ranbir, while Neetu showers her with kisses. The family was dressed in comfortable casual attire, ready to relax after their exciting trip.