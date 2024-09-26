Arijit Singh apologises to a fan after security grabs her neck at UK concert; ‘I wish I was there to protect you’

The crowd responded with cheers and applause as Arijit continued his performance. His actions have earned him widespread praise on social media, with many commending him for his decency and compassion.

In another video from his UK tour, Arijit displayed his respect for the stage and his audience. When a fan placed food on the stage during his performance of the title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Arijit gently picked up the food and handed it to his security team. He apologized to the fan, explaining that the stage was a sacred space and food was not allowed.

Arijit's recent concert in London was even more memorable with the surprise appearance of British singer Ed Sheeran. Arijit shared pictures of their time together on social media, expressing his gratitude for Ed’s attendance.

Arijit’s UK tour has been a resounding success, filled with memorable moments and heartwarming interactions with his fans. His compassionate actions and genuine connection with his audience have solidified his reputation as not only a talented singer but also a kind and considerate individual.