Breastplate corsets are the latest trend: Here’s how celebrities like Zendaya and Alia Bhatt are rocking the look

From red carpets to grand fashion shows, metallic breastplates and sculpted corsets have evolved into wardrobe staples. From Sydney Sweeney to Ali Bhatt, A-listers are embracing this bold trend in more ways than one. The sculpted corset trend is here to stay, with its ability to make any look instantly bold, chic, and empowered. Whether you’re opting for soft, feminine drapes or sleek, structured silhouettes, take notes from these fashion-forward celebs and let your corset speak for itself.
When Zendaya hit an award function, all eyes were on her in a custom bright pink breastplate by Tom Ford. This was not just a fashion statement—it was an artful mix of bold femininity and high fashion. The sculptural silhouette contrasted against the playful colour, creating a perfect harmony of elegance and edge.
Style Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let the corset shine, and finish with sleek hair for a modern touch.
Sydney Sweeney made a major statement at an award show in London, donning a custom silver LaQuan Smith metal corset. Her outfit was the epitome of high glamour, with the structured silhouette giving her an almost armour-like strength. The pairing of the corset with minimal jewellery and a sleek hairstyle allowed the corset to take centre stage.
Style Tip: For a futuristic vibe, pair a silver or metallic corset with a satin or velvet skirt in the same tone. Add silver accessories to complete the monochromatic metallic look.
Radhika Merchant embraced the sculpted trend during her pre-wedding festivities, sporting a Grace Ling Couture aluminium breastplate with a flowy toga skirt. The contrast between the rigid structure of the corset and the ethereal drape of the skirt added dimension and drama. The pairing not only felt luxe but also effortless, perfect for an elegant Mediterranean getaway or a chic evening out.
Style Tip: If you’re experimenting with metallics, pair them with softer fabrics like chiffon or silk for a balanced, fluid silhouette.
Tamannaah made gold-plated glamour her own at a recent fashion event, wearing a shiny metallic corset paired with a pleated skirt. What made this look work was the subtle balance—minimal makeup, nude lips, and her hair left in soft waves to allow the corset’s dramatic neckline to do the talking. This look is perfect for those who want a touch of glamour without overdoing it.
Style Tip: Gold corsets pair beautifully with classic pieces like high-waisted trousers or flowing skirts. Keep the rest of your look pared-down for effortless elegance.
Ali Bhatt’s debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024 was nothing short of sensational. She donned Gaurav Gupta’s sculpted metal corset from his Arunodaya collection, paired with flared pants. The pairing of structured corsetry with wide-leg bottoms balanced out the proportions perfectly while keeping the overall look chic and wearable.
Style Tip: For a modern Parisian vibe, pair your sculpted corset with tailored, wide-leg trousers or a structured midi skirt, and add a bold lip for extra drama.