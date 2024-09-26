Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan settle divorce six years after split

Hollywood actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have arrived at a mutual consensus to finalise their divorce six years after their breakup. Both waived spousal support, as they avoided a trial that was set for December, reports a leading magazine.

Jenna, 43, had earlier alleged in court filings that Channing, 44, is "attempting to blur the lines" around Magic Mike intellectual property, which her legal team maintains was developed during their relationship and co-financed with marital funds. The couple separated in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, as Jenna filed for divorce from the actor in October 2018.

As per a leading magazine, they met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and were engaged two years later. In 2009, they got married in Malibu. They welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. The years-long divorce proceeding featured a clash over the profits connected to the Magic Mike franchise, which began during their marriage.