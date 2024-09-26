Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport as he leaves for Abu Dhabi, video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, embarking on his journey to Abu Dhabi for the highly anticipated IIFA Awards 2024.
Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh navigated through a sea of excited fans and paparazzi who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor. Despite the overwhelming crowd, Shah Rukh remained composed, occasionally flashing a smile as he made his way to the terminal.
True to his signature style, Shah Rukh was dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, consisting of a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap. His bodyguard ensured his safety amidst the enthusiastic crowd, while fans couldn’t resist taking pictures and videos of the star. A video capturing the scene quickly went viral, showcasing the frenzy and excitement surrounding Shah Rukh’s departure.
Shah Rukh’s humility and charm have always been admired by his fans, and this late-night airport appearance was no exception. The anticipation for IIFA 2024 has been building up, especially after the fun-filled camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Karan Johar at the recent press conference. Their witty banter and playful interactions left fans eagerly anticipating their hosting duties at the awards ceremony.
Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is another highly anticipated project. According to reports, the project will also star SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.
As Shah Rukh heads to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the exciting performances, awards, and memorable moments that the event will bring.