Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport as he leaves for Abu Dhabi, video goes viral

Shah Rukh’s humility and charm have always been admired by his fans, and this late-night airport appearance was no exception. The anticipation for IIFA 2024 has been building up, especially after the fun-filled camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Karan Johar at the recent press conference. Their witty banter and playful interactions left fans eagerly anticipating their hosting duties at the awards ceremony.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is another highly anticipated project. According to reports, the project will also star SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.

As Shah Rukh heads to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the exciting performances, awards, and memorable moments that the event will bring.