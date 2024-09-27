Casting genius: Vikramaditya Motwane’s best actor picks

Vikramaditya Motwane has made his mark in Bollywood not only for his unique storytelling but also for his exceptional ability to cast actors who perfectly fit their roles. With his latest film CTRL generating buzz, it’s clear Motwane’s precision in casting is one of the key elements behind his films' success. Here’s a look at five films where his casting choices were spot on.
Before Lootera, Ranveer Singh was seen in more rom-com and mainstream roles. But Vikramaditya saw something deeper in him, casting him as Varun, an intense character that showcased Ranveer’s acting chops in a way few expected. Lootera not only became a milestone in Ranveer’s career but also proved Motwane’s ability to bring out the best in his actors.
Rajkummar Rao had already proven himself as a capable actor, but Trapped pushed him into a different league. A film with minimal dialogues and a singular focus on a man’s survival, it required an actor who could carry the weight of the story alone, and Rajkummar did just that. The director’s choice to cast him was widely praised.
Vikramaditya’s latest project, CTRL, puts Vihaan Samat in the spotlight. After gaining recognition for his performance in Call Me Bae, Vihaan is now taking on a more intense and layered role. Early reviews suggest his performance proves Vikramaditya’s ability to identify emerging talent and place them in the right narrative once again.
Although Bhavesh Joshi Superhero may not have been a commercial success, Harshvardhan Kapoor’s portrayal of the titular character was widely appreciated. The film’s socially relevant theme, combined with Harshvardhan’s earnest performance, reflected Vikramaditya’s knack for picking the right actor for a role that required a sense of vulnerability and determination.
Though Vikramaditya co-directed the hit web series Sacred Games, his influence in casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the enigmatic Ganesh Gaitonde cannot be ignored. Nawazuddin’s portrayal was both gripping and terrifying, and the show’s success is partly owed to this perfect casting decision.