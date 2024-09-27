‘I have learned to bounce back!’ says actor Amit Sadh as he discusses films, setbacks, and lots more
A versatile actor, Amit Sadh’s journey in Bollywood reflects resilience and talent. Beginning his career in television, he gained prominence with roles in popular series before making a seamless transition to films. Amit has showcased his range through diverse characters in critically acclaimed projects like Kai Po Che! and Sultan, demonstrating his ability to embody complex roles. His performances in web series such as Breathe further highlight his adaptability in different mediums. With a commitment to challenging narratives, Amit continues to evolve as an actor, earning recognition for his dedication and versatility in the ever-changing landscape of Indian cinema. It is his love for different kinds of content and projects that made Amit take up MTV’s Dark Scroll — Muqabla Anjaan Se, which he hosts. It is a paranormal reality show featuring nine ‘Seekers’ investigating the unknown in Uttarakhand, across seven haunted locations. They are guided by renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty, and psychic Pooja Vijay. As the show nears its final, we got talking with Amit about what made him take up this project, his journey in the industry thus far, what success means to him and why he is grateful for where he is today.
Excerpts from our conversation:
Starting from television, moving on to films and then OTT, what have these mediums of work instilled in you? Do you look at it as a graduation, from one to the other? Or, are the mediums only just a medium?
The mediums are just that — mediums. Each one has its own unique challenges and rewards. Television taught me discipline and the art of connecting with audiences. Films allowed me to explore complex characters in depth. OTT has given me the creative freedom to push boundaries. I don’t see it as a graduation, but rather a continuous evolution as an artiste.
As a host for MTV Dark Scroll, what are you looking forward to? Also, have you ever had eerie experiences?
I’m excited to delve into the world of paranormal phenomena. And yes, I’ve had a few eerie experiences myself — strange noises, unexplained shadows, that sort of thing. As for Dark Scroll, I would say it has been a great learning experience investigating the unexplained.
What made you take up a show which is about paranormal activities? Speaking of which, what scares you?
The paranormal fascinates me because there’s so much we don’t understand about the world. I believe in keeping an open mind. What scares me isn’t ghosts, but rather the unknown itself. But I’ve learned that fear is a powerful teacher. Of course, there’s fear — I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But I don’t think I’m scared, because I’ve learned to master it. I’ve learned to accept fear, to face it, and to move past it. So even if something scares me, it doesn’t stop me. Fear can be fuel — you just have to know how to use it.
At 45, how does life look? Is it very different from when you were 25? They say men never grow up, but have you?
At 45, life looks very different than it did at 25. Back then, I was full of ambition and drive, but also a lot of uncertainty. Now, I feel more grounded and focused. I’ve learned to appreciate the journey, not just the destination. And yes, I’d like to think I’ve grown up a bit!
What does success mean to you, in terms of what it can buy? And, would you say you have had a taste of it?
Success to me is about more than just money or fame. It’s about being able to do what you love, to make a positive impact, and to grow as a person. I’ve had a taste of success, but I’m always hungry for more. The feeling is exhilarating, but it’s also humbling. You realise how much more there is to achieve.
Belonging to an industry that is extremely demanding, what are the strengths you possess that have helped you in your career, and where/what do you think you have lacked or faltered?
My greatest strengths are my passion and my resilience. I love what I do, and that keeps me going even when things get tough. And I’ve learned to bounce back from setbacks. As for weaknesses, I can be impatient and hard on myself at times. But I’m always striving to improve myself.
Looking ahead, are there any new directions or types of roles you are interested in exploring in your future projects?
I’m always looking for a great story with a powerful role. I’m not picky about any particular genre — what matters most to me is the depth and impact of the character. As for what’s next, you’ll just have to wait and see!
You have spoken in the past about your anxiety. While we understand that anxiety can be a lonely journey, would you want to share about your experiences — what triggered your anxiety and how did you manage to overcome it?
Anxiety is something everyone experiences — it’s not just me; it’s a part of being human. Like anything, it’s about how you overcome it and not letting anxiety overwhelm you. For me, that meant learning to be kinder to myself and focusing on the things I can control. What also helped was surrounding myself with supportive people who have uplifted me when things seemed down.
You also love travelling, your show Motorcycles Saved My Life is proof. So how did motorcycles save your life and from what? Were you at a particular phase in life when travel came to your rescue?
Motorcycles Saved My Life isn’t just my story; it’s the story of every rider who’s ever felt the road beneath them and found something deeper in the journey. If you want to know the how, what, and why, you’ve got to watch the series on YouTube. Every episode reveals a piece of that answer.
Looking back at your career, do you feel happy, content, hurt or dissatisfied? And why?
As an actor with immense potential, do you think you have got your due in the industry? Thank you for your kind words. As for whether I’ve gotten my due — I started on the streets, and today, I’m here. I’m incredibly thankful for my journey and the growth I’ve experienced along the way. I accept with gratitude everything the industry has given me. I’ve stayed true to myself, kept growing, and I’m excited for whatever comes next. The best is yet to come!
Spooky tidbits with Amit
What’s the first ghost story you ever heard?
The first ghost story I ever heard was from my grandmother. It was about a woman in white who haunted a local well. Gave me chills as a kid!
If you could meet a ghost, who would it be?
If I could meet a ghost, I’d want to talk to Michael Jackson. Imagine the insights he could share from the other side!
What’s your favourite ghost movie?
I wouldn’t call it a ghost movie but a movie that comes as close to the genre of paranormal reality — The Blair Witch Project.
One haunting place that you want to visit?
All the places in the second season of Dark Scroll! I look forward to my next set of Seekers and their investigations!
If you could haunt, who would you haunt?
If I could haunt someone, it would be my younger self. Give that guy a few reality checks and a pep talk.
MTV’s Dark Scroll — Muqabla Anjaan Se finals on September 27, 28 & 29.
