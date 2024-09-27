‘I have learned to bounce back!’ says actor Amit Sadh as he discusses films, setbacks, and lots more

A versatile actor, Amit Sadh’s journey in Bollywood reflects resilience and talent. Beginning his career in television, he gained prominence with roles in popular series before making a seamless transition to films. Amit has showcased his range through diverse characters in critically acclaimed projects like Kai Po Che! and Sultan, demonstrating his ability to embody complex roles. His performances in web series such as Breathe further highlight his adaptability in different mediums. With a commitment to challenging narratives, Amit continues to evolve as an actor, earning recognition for his dedication and versatility in the ever-changing landscape of Indian cinema. It is his love for different kinds of content and projects that made Amit take up MTV’s Dark Scroll — Muqabla Anjaan Se, which he hosts. It is a paranormal reality show featuring nine ‘Seekers’ investigating the unknown in Uttarakhand, across seven haunted locations. They are guided by renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty, and psychic Pooja Vijay. As the show nears its final, we got talking with Amit about what made him take up this project, his journey in the industry thus far, what success means to him and why he is grateful for where he is today.

Excerpts from our conversation: