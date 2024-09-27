Navya Naveli Nanda addresses trolls over IIM-A admission, says, ‘Feedback, even the negative kind, is essential’

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, recently broke her silence on the online trolling she faced after announcing her admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). In a candid interview, Navya shared her thoughts on dealing with negativity and managing social media backlash while staying focused on her goals.

When asked about the wave of trolling that followed her acceptance into IIM-A, Navya said, “Social media has been a great platform because it has given a lot of people a voice, especially those who might not have had the same reach before. India is home to some of the finest educational institutions, and being a part of IIM Ahmedabad is an incredible opportunity. I feel fortunate to pursue higher education under the guidance of world-class professors.”

Acknowledging the scrutiny that comes with her background as a member of a high-profile family, Navya added, “If I consider myself to be working for people, I don’t think I can be offended by what they say. Feedback, even the negative kind, is essential. It will only help me grow as a person, an entrepreneur, and a better Indian. I accept that I come from a very different lived reality, and people will always have something to say about that.”

Despite the online criticism, Navya remains focused on her ambitions, emphasising that her primary responsibility is to herself and her work. “I don’t give a lot of thought to negative comments. I use it as motivation to do the best I can in my journey.”

Earlier, Navya had shared her excitement about joining the elite B-school on Instagram, posting, “Dreams do come true! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.”

Though a portion of social media users questioned her enrolment, her fans were quick to support her. Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, has already been making waves as an entrepreneur.