5 performances of birthday boy Sunny Kaushal that show why he’s a rising powerhouse in Bollywood

Happy Birthday to the versatile and talented Sunny Kaushal, who continues to impress audiences with his wide range of performances and undeniable screen presence! From intense thrillers to heart warming romances, Sunny has proven his mettle as an actor who can seamlessly switch between genres and characters.

As we celebrate his journey so far, here’s a look at five remarkable projects where Sunny Kaushal showcased his versatility and cemented his status as the next powerhouse of Bollywood.