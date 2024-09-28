Shahid Kapoor opens up about working in South Indian cinema

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has addressed whether he would consider working in South Indian cinema.

At the green carpet event for the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Shahid expressed his interest, saying, “I’m open to it, but I have a concern about whether the audience down south will be happy with my language skills and enunciation. I don’t want to leave any loose ends; I have a good command of Hindi.”

When asked about his preference among South Indian film industries—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada—he admitted, “I don’t have familiarity with any of them. So, if a South filmmaker trusts me, explains things well, and addresses my questions, I’m ready to dive in.”

Shahid’s next project is Deva, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde in a role as a cop. He described the film as an action-packed thriller, saying, “It’s very intense and has a lot of action. You’ll be kept guessing about the plot until the end. My character is quite aggressive, and the film is vibrant, aiming to energise the audience. We’re hoping the teaser and trailer capture that spirit. It releases on February 14 next year, and I can’t wait to hear what the audience thinks.”

The 24th edition of the IIFA Awards is currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.