Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming family photos on husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Another candid moment in the carousel shows Ranbir walking hand-in-hand with little Raha as they explore a stable, surrounded by horses. The father-daughter duo is a vision.

Alia accompanied the images with a sweet caption: “sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one 💫.” The comments section was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Ranbir. Alia’s thoughtful post shows that beyond the glitz and glamour, it’s the simple, meaningful moments shared with loved ones that truly matter.

In another news, on the occasion of his 42nd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor has expanded his horizons into the world of fashion and lifestyle with the launch of his own brand, ARKS. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Ranbir and announcing the actor’s new venture.