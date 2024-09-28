Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming family photos on husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

On the occasion of Ranbir’s birthday, Alia took to social media to share a heartfelt post that instantly warmed hearts. The post featured a series of intimate family photos, giving fans a sneak peek into their personal life as parents and partners.
In one of the most touching pictures, Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha are seen hugging a tree. Alia, dressed casually in a grey blazer, beams with joy, while Ranbir stands beside her in a laid-back look, wearing a cap and jacket. Raha, with her innocent smile, completes the picture which brings in a sense of happiness to the scene.
Another candid moment in the carousel shows Ranbir walking hand-in-hand with little Raha as they explore a stable, surrounded by horses. The father-daughter duo is a vision.
Alia accompanied the images with a sweet caption: “sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one 💫.” The comments section was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Ranbir. Alia’s thoughtful post shows that beyond the glitz and glamour, it’s the simple, meaningful moments shared with loved ones that truly matter.
In another news, on the occasion of his 42nd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor has expanded his horizons into the world of fashion and lifestyle with the launch of his own brand, ARKS. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Ranbir and announcing the actor’s new venture.