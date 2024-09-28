Ranbir Kapoor expands his legacy, launches fashion brand ARKS on his birthday

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, also celebrated her son’s birthday and expressed her pride in his new endeavor. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always receive everything you wish for in abundance.”

Ranbir cemented his superstar status with the blockbuster success of his recent film Animal, which grossed INR 915 crores globally, according to industry trackers. Prior to this, he starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the hit film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which earned INR 223 crores worldwide. Next, Ranbir will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali Productions also extended their birthday wishes to Ranbir by sharing a clip from his debut film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after they first starred together in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, the project that brought them together romantically.