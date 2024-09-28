Farewell to a legend: Remembering the unforgettable Dame Maggie Smith and her timeless roles

Five defining roles that celebrate the Dame's unparalleled legacy
With the passing of Dame Maggie Smith, we remember the remarkable career of one of the greatest actresses of our time. Known for her powerful screen presence, quick wit, and unmatched versatility, she gave us countless memorable performances. Here’s a look back at some of her most iconic roles that defined her legacy.

Downton Abbey (2010-2015) - Violet Crawley

Maggie Smith’s portrayal of the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess brought humour and wisdom to the beloved series. Her witty one-liners and dry humour became one of the show's highlights, making her character unforgettable. Lines like "What is a weekend?" became fan favourites, perfectly capturing the Countess’s aristocratic outlook on life.

Harry Potter Series (2001-2011) - Professor Minerva McGonagall

As Hogwarts’ strict but kind-hearted Transfiguration professor, Smith embodied the role of Professor McGonagall with grace and strength. Her portrayal resonated with audiences of all ages, and her protective nature toward Harry Potter and the students made her a symbol of courage and loyalty in the wizarding world. Who could forget her iconic line in the final battle, "I've always wanted to use that spell"?

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) - Miss Jean Brodie

This role won Maggie Smith her first Academy Award, and it’s easy to see why. As Miss Jean Brodie, an unconventional school teacher with strong ideals, Smith delivered one of her most complex performances. Her ability to bring out the character’s passion and eccentricity made this role a standout in her career.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) - Muriel Donnelly

In this heartwarming film, the actress played Muriel Donnelly, a former housekeeper who moves to India for a cheaper, quicker hip operation who has a sharp tongue but a deep capacity for growth. Her character's transformation from cynical to compassionate was both touching and humorous, proving yet again that Maggie had a unique ability to balance humour and depth in her roles.

A Room with a View (1985) - Charlotte Bartlett

As Charlotte Bartlett, the meddling chaperone in A Room with a View, Maggie delivered a delightful performance full of subtlety and nuance. Her character’s well-meaning but often intrusive behaviour was brought to life with Smith’s impeccable timing and restrained performance, earning her another Academy Award nomination.

