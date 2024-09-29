Lana Del Rey ties the knot with Jeremy Dufrene in a Louisiana bayou wedding

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has officially said ‘I do’ to her longtime partner, Jeremy Dufrene. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held on Thursday, September 26, at a public bayou in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

Photos and videos from the intimate wedding have quickly circulated on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the special day. According to reports, the ceremony took place at a spot where Jeremy works as a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur, a fitting location for the nature-loving couple.

Lana stunned in a flowing white gown with a ruffled neckline and a long train. Her hair was styled in soft curls, adorned with a delicate light blue ribbon. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, and carried a bouquet of vibrant flowers. Jeremy, dressed in a dark suit and a crisp white shirt, looked dapper and handsome as he awaited his bride.