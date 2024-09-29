Lana Del Rey ties the knot with Jeremy Dufrene in a Louisiana bayou wedding

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has officially said ‘I do’ to her longtime partner, Jeremy Dufrene. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held on Thursday, September 26, at a public bayou in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.
Photos and videos from the intimate wedding have quickly circulated on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the special day. According to reports, the ceremony took place at a spot where Jeremy works as a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur, a fitting location for the nature-loving couple.
Lana stunned in a flowing white gown with a ruffled neckline and a long train. Her hair was styled in soft curls, adorned with a delicate light blue ribbon. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, and carried a bouquet of vibrant flowers. Jeremy, dressed in a dark suit and a crisp white shirt, looked dapper and handsome as he awaited his bride.
Sources stated that the ceremony was surrounded by white tents filled with chairs and tables, creating a charming and welcoming atmosphere. A nearby boat was decorated with greenery and flowers, adding to the romantic ambience. Lana’s siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant were also present to celebrate with the newlyweds.
Lana and Jeremy’s love story reportedly began several years ago. The singer first met Jeremy while on one of his wildlife tours and shared pictures of their adventure on Facebook in 2019, captioning the post, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours.” Their relationship blossomed from there, and rumours of their engagement started circulating in May 2024 when Del Rey referred to Jeremy as her ‘guy’ in an Instagram post.
Jeremy is a father to three children from a previous relationship. According to his bio on Arthur's Airboat Tours website, he previously worked at a chemical plant before pursuing his dream of becoming a captain.
The wedding of Lana and Jeremy marks a new chapter in their love story. Fans and well-wishers from around the world are sending their congratulations to the happy couple.