Rekha steals the spotlight at IIFA 2024 with a mesmerising dance performance

At the 2024 IIFA Awards, legendary actress Rekha once again proved that age is just a number as she delivered a mesmerising dance performance that left the audience spellbound. Gracing the stage with elegance and charisma, the 69-year-old icon performed a series of classic Hindi movie songs, most notably Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from the 1965 film Guide. Her 20-minute performance, backed by a dazzling ensemble of 150 dancers, was one of the standout moments of the gala night.

Videos and photos of Rekha’s captivating performance quickly surfaced on social media, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders alike. In one viral clip, Rekha is seen dressed in a stunning pink Anarkali suit, gracefully performing to Piya Tose Naina Laage Re, a song she breathed new life into with her timeless presence. Another video shows her swaying to the iconic number Pardesiya from her 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal, where she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan. IIFA’s official Instagram account shared several photos from the night.