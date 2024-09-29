Cinema

IIFA 2024 winners: Shah Rukh Khan bags the Best Actor trophy for ‘Jawan’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ wins Best Film

Rani Mukerji was awarded the Best Actress trophy for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Shah Rukh Khan (L); Sandeep Reddy Vanga (R)
The glitz and glamour returned to Abu Dhabi for the second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. Bollywood royalty descended upon the stage, with stars like Hema Malini, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and the younger generation of stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon gracing the occasion.

Shah Rukh, not only a nominee but also the host of the evening, kept the audiences entertained with his signature charm.  He even joined co-hosts Vicky and Karan Johar in a lively dance performance to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. But the real highlight of the night came with the announcement of the awards.

Shah Rukh himself bagged the Best Actor Award for his film Jawan.  In his acceptance speech, he acknowledged his fellow nominees, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Deol, stating, “I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long.”

The emotional speech took another turn when he thanked his wife, Gauri Khan. “Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So, I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who’s spending more on the husband than the other way round. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan.”

Rani Mukerji was awarded the Best Actress trophy for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film, in which she portrayed a determined mother fighting for the custody of her children against a foreign nation, resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Animal was declared the Best Film, much to the director’s delight. The film, known for its intense and gritty portrayal of family and violence, divided opinions but emerged successful at the global box office.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film - Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail

Best Supporting Actor - Anil Kapoor, Animal

Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Actor in Negative Role - Bobby Deol, Animal

Best Story - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Story (Adapted) - 12th Fail

Best Music - Animal

Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, Satranga, Animal

Best Singer Male - Bhupinder Babbal, Arjan Valley, Animal

Best Singer Female - Shilpa Rao, Chaleya

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Jayantilal Gada, Hema Malini

Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema - Karan Johar

The IIFA celebrations started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, honouring the talents of the South Indian film industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The three-day extravaganza will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive IIFA Rocks, an invitation-only event featuring live performances by popular artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ wins big, Nani bags Best Actor (Telugu) trophy for ‘Dasara’
