IIFA Utsavam 2024: Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ wins big, Nani bags Best Actor (Telugu) trophy for ‘Dasara’

The IIFA Utsavam 2024, an event celebrating the best of South Indian cinema, concluded with a glittering awards ceremony that brought together the biggest stars from across the region. The evening was filled with glamour, as stars like Aishwarya Rai, Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati graced the red carpet.

The highlight of the night was the announcement of the winners. Jailer took home the coveted Best Picture (Tamil) award, while Nani was recognised as Best Actor (Telugu) for his performance in Dasara. Vikram’s exceptional portrayal of Chola prince Aditya Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan: II earned him the Best Actor (Tamil) award. Aishwarya Rai, who played the role of Nandini in the same film, was honoured with the Best Actress (Tamil) award. Mani Ratnam, the director of Ponniyin Selvan: II, was awarded Best Director (Tamil).

Other notable winners included AR Rahman for Best Music Direction (Tamil), Chiranjeevi for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema, Priyadarshan for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema, and SJ Suryah for Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil).

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction (Tamil): , AR Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada Cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

The IIFA Awards 2024, set to be held on September 28, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, promises another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.