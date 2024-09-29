Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage on fire at IIFA 2024, grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ with Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of Bollywood, once again proved his versatility by not only hosting the IIFA Awards but also stealing the show with his energetic dance performances.
Videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showcasing Shah Rukh’s infectious enthusiasm as he dances to popular songs like Oo Antava and Jhoome Jo Pathaan alongside his fellow Bollywood stars. In one hilarious clip, he even takes on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s signature dance moves from Oo Antava, while Vicky Kaushal channels his inner Allu Arjun.
Before jetting off to Abu Dhabi, Shah Rukh was greeted by a massive crowd of fans at Mumbai airport. Despite the overwhelming attention, he remained composed and gracious, acknowledging his fans with a smile.
The three-day IIFA gala kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, honouring the southern film industries. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the centre of attention at this event.
The camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Karan Johar was evident throughout the event. They engaged in playful banter, with Shah Rukh teasing Karan about his numerous chat shows and urging him to focus more on filmmaking. Karan, in response, admitted that he had been neglecting his directorial duties and should be making more movies.
The second day of IIFA witnessed Rekha returning to the stage after a long hiatus. Other notable performances came from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.
The grand finale of IIFA 2024 will take place on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, an exclusive event featuring live performances by Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.