Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she kept her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal private; says, ‘Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal, have revealed the reason behind their decision to keep their relationship and subsequent marriage private. In a recent interview, Sonakshi explained that she believes in the power of keeping personal matters away from the public eye.

“Nazar (bad eye),” she said, emphasising the importance of protecting their relationship from unwanted attention. “I feel it’s always better to keep private things private. You’re already so much in the limelight; everybody knows everything about you. Something that is so dear to you should be kept for yourself. We met, we fell in love, we started going out. For me, I realised very early on that this is permanent.”

Zaheer echoed Sonakshi’s sentiments, admitting that while he initially thought their relationship might be a passing phase, he quickly realized that she was the one. “A guy being a guy, I thought it was just because it was new. I knew from day one that she was the one, but I just accepted it much later,” he shared.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s love story began several years ago when they were introduced by actor Salman Khan, a close friend of Zaheer’s family. Their connection deepened while working together on the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi.

The couple surprised their fans by getting married on June 23, the same day they started dating. A grand reception was held at the popular Mumbai restaurant Bastian to celebrate their union.

In a joint Instagram post, Sonakshi and Zaheer expressed their love and gratitude for their families and friends. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote.