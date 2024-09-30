Mrunal Thakur wins best performance award at IIFA Utsavam for ‘Hi Nanna’

Mrunal Thakur continues to impress, winning the coveted Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female - Telugu) at IIFA Utsavam for her portrayal of Yashna in Hi Nanna. This recognition shows her growing influence in the Telugu film industry and adds to her expanding list of accolades.

Her role as Yashna captivated both audiences and critics, and it proved her ability to bring emotional depth to complex characters. Known for her versatility, Mrunal’s transition from Hindi cinema to regional films has been nothing short of seamless, as her success in both industries continues to rise. This win comes on the heels of her recent triumph at the SIIMA Awards, where she earned the Best Actress (Critics) title for the same role. With multiple awards for Hi Nanna, Mrunal has firmly established herself as a leading talent in Indian cinema.

In her acceptance speech, Mrunal expressed her gratitude, stating, “Playing Yashna was a fulfilling experience, and I owe this award to my director, co-stars, and the entire team. This is a special win, especially sharing the stage with legends like Rani and Aishwarya.”

As she looks ahead, Mrunal remains focused on continuing her journey with her star power only continuing to grow.