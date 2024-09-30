Take cues from Bollywood's leading ladies and get ready to shine this Navratri

The festive season is knocking on our doors so it's time to bring out the dazzling outfits and unstoppable energy that make celebrations like Navratri truly special. And what better way to amp up your style game than by taking cues from some of Bollywood’s leading ladies? From traditional elegance to modern boho-chic, these stars are showing us how to blend festive flair with contemporary style. Whether you're heading out for a night of Garba or a Dandiya bash, get ready to be inspired by these stunning looks that perfectly capture the spirit of the season!
Deepika Padukone stunned us in a regal purple saree, adorned with intricate silver embroidery. The rich fabric and detailed design give off an aura of traditional luxury, making this look perfect for the more elaborate Navratri events, such as Durga Ashtami or Dussehra. The blouse features minimal embellishments, letting the saree take centre stage. The new mom paired it with statement earrings and sleek pulled-back hair, maintaining a balance between traditional and contemporary elegance.
Style tip: For a night of Garba, you can opt for a similar richly embroidered saree with a lightweight fabric to allow easy movement. Stick to bold jewel tones like purple, emerald, or ruby, and accessorise with statement jewellery.
Sharvari brings a pop of colour with this vibrant yellow lehenga set, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The lehenga has a modern silhouette with traditional motifs, mixing bright and playful hues that reflect the energetic spirit of Navratri. The fitted, long-sleeved choli with a cut-out neckline adds an interesting modern twist to the ensemble, while the flowy lehenga is perfect for a night of dancing. The detailed mirror work and embroidery complete the festive look with sparkle and flair.
Style Tip: A colourful lehenga like this is ideal for the Garba nights. Don't be afraid to play with contemporary cuts or add fun details like mirror work or embellishments.
Ananya Panday’s saree look embodies the subtle charm of tradition with a modern twist. She opts for a floral saree with intricate prints that are eye-catching but not overpowering. The soft fabric drapes effortlessly, offering both comfort and style. The minimal makeup and accessories brings out the fresh vibe of the look, making it an excellent choice for the early evenings of Navratri, especially for events where the mood is more relaxed and intimate.
Style Tip: If you're opting for a lighter look, go for soft, pastel sarees with floral motifs and pair them with delicate accessories. This look is perfect for daytime events or more casual Navratri gatherings where comfort and elegance go hand in hand.
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a striking red saree, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, designed to capture the essence of traditional Navratri elegance. The rich red is symbolic of passion and energy, making it a perfect colour choice for the festive season. The blouse, green and embellished, adds a pop of contrast while keeping the look classic. The combination of red and green always gives a sense of regal sophistication. The Devara actress complements her saree with bold, traditional jewellery including a choker and earrings, enhancing the festive appeal. Her hair is styled in a sleek, understated manner, allowing the outfit to take centre stage.
Style Tip: For an effortlessly elegant look at Navratri gatherings, a classic red saree paired with contrasting elements is a winning choice. Add statement jewellery for a touch of grandeur, and opt for rich fabrics like silk or georgette that drape beautifully for a night of dancing.
If you want something contemporary and boho for Navratri, take a cue from Aditi's black and pink sharara set by Chhavvi Aggarwal. The outfit features intricate floral patterns that add a playful touch, while the flared sharara pants provide comfort and ease of movement. The relaxed, free-flowing silhouette is perfect for Garba and Dandiya nights, blending style with practicality. Minimal jewellery and natural makeup keep the look fresh and fuss-free, while her loose, wavy hair complements the relaxed vibe.
Style Tip: A printed sharara set is a great option for those looking for comfort without compromising on style. Go for bold prints or playful patterns, and choose easy, flowy fabrics to stay comfortable throughout the night’s festivities. Pair with minimalist accessories to keep the focus on the outfit.