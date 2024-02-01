Fighter actor Chandan K Anand calls the Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan film, his career-best

Chandan K Anand, who is best known for his work in projects like Netflix's Class, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, The Body, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and Rangbaaz, recently opened up about the challenges of performing high-octane scenes, the unique atmosphere on Siddharth Anand's sets, his working experience with his co-stars, and much more.

Talking about what attracted him to his role in Fighter, Anand says, "When I read the script, I was more than happy that I am a fighter, and when I started shooting, it was a dream journey to be on the real locations with Fighter planes all around you. It gives you an adrenaline rush to be a fighter pilot."



Anand also discussed the challenges of performing high-octane scenes on Fighter sets compared to other film sets. He explained, "Every journey and role has its unique challenges and preparation. To be in a film like Fighter, we had to be prepared for any kind of stunts. So all the actors were taking care of their fitness to do justice to their parts. In other films and roles, there are different challenges. As a fighter pilot, agility and mental strength were key. Every shot taken was crisp and quick, as was the direction and action. This required agility and alertness from the actors in their performances."

Describing his experience working with Siddharth Anand and his co-stars, Anand said, "He is a master director. His passion, energy, and vision make him the best in the industry. It takes a lot for me to become someone's fan, and yes, I am a huge fan of Siddharth sir. Luckily, all the actors were so nice, positive, and humble. From Hrithik Sir, I learned hard work and dedication to the craft; from Deepika, kindness and humbleness; from Anil Sir, never-dying passion and love for acting; and from all my co-actors, that dreams and action create reality. It was a journey that will be remembered for a lifetime. I offer my heartfelt wishes to such a team and production house. It was the best team I have ever worked with."