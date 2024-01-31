Madhuri Dixit poses with Sting and Trudie Styler at a Mumbai bash for the Jonas Brothers

Business magnates Adar and Natasha Poonawalla threw an extravagant welcome bash for the Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin, and Joe – in Mumbai, marking their arrival for the Lollapalooza music festival. The star-studded event drew Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with iconic figures like Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri and Dr Shriram shared glimpses of the glittering night on their Instagram, featuring a photo with legendary musician-actor Sting and actor-director Trudie Styler. Another snapshot captured the dynamic quartet alongside Adar and business icon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Expressing their gratitude, Madhuri wrote, “Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Adar Poonawalla, and Natasha Poonawalla. It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting Sting and Trudie Styler, who are truly amazing and so lovely,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The Lollapalooza music festival featured electrifying performances by the Jonas Brothers and Sting, attracting a massive crowd. During Nick Jonas’ onstage performance, the audience erupted into chants of ‘jiju jiju,’ an affectionate term the Indian paparazzi often used for Nick since his marriage to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

Nick and Priyanka, who first crossed paths at the 2017 Met Gala, tied the knot in 2018. The power couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022, marking the next chapter in their inspiring journey.

