Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif pick stunning silk saris for Ram Mandir consecration 

The much-anticipated consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today along with significant dignitaries from all over the world with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are also spotting celebrities from the Indian film industry.

Earlier today, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan left for Ayodhya for the inauguration ceremonies and now, photos of leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit are doing the rounds.

Katrina Kaif, who is attending the ceremony with her husband Vickuy Kaushal, was seen wearing a sartorial golden and yellow sari for the occasion. Madhuri picked a gorgeous deep yellow sari which she complemented with a sleek-back bun. Alia, on the other hand, picked a vibrant blue drape with gold detailing on the side and a matching potli.

Celebs at Ram Mandir consecration

For the unversed, about 8,000 people have been invited to the ceremony and leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons and diplomats have made it to the list of A-listers. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to begin at 12.20 pm following which PM Modi will address the attendees.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif radiates elegance in Sabyasachi lehenga at Ira Khan’s wedding reception

As per the media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has even purchased a plot near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the actor is planning to build a home at the spiritual tourist destination. “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries,” Bachchan said.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs 14.50 crore near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya