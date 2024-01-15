Katrina Kaif radiates elegance in Sabyasachi lehenga at Ira Khan’s wedding reception

In a dazzling display of grace and traditional charm, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif set Instagram ablaze with her recent post showcasing ethereal pictures of herself adorned in a stunning lehenga ensemble. The actress attended the grand wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Katrina’s regal attire, shared with her followers on Instagram, was a cream embroidered lehenga set crafted by none other than the maestro designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit exuded timeless elegance, making it a perfect choice for brides seeking a blend of minimalism and royalty on their special day.

The exquisite beige lehenga featured a silk blouse with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a midriff-baring cropped hem, creating a body-hugging silhouette. The high-rise waist of the A-line lehenga gracefully descended into a floor-length hem with layered ghera, providing a touch of traditional opulence. Sequin embellishments, Dori embroidery, floral applique patterns, and a heavily adorned broad patti border in multi-coloured hues contributed to the ensemble's regal allure.

Completing the look, Katrina draped a net dupatta with embroidered patti borders over her shoulder, adding a finishing touch to the resplendent outfit. The actress accessorised her ethnic ensemble with striking jewels, including statement rings and chandbalis that harmonised with the outfit’s aesthetic.

Katrina’s hair cascaded in centre-parted open silky tresses, complementing her overall appearance. Her makeup choices were equally enchanting, with darkened brows, a dainty bindi, smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy pink lip shade, a touch of rouge on the cheeks, and a beaming highlighter enhancing the glam quotient.

The actress’s Instagram post not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also served as a reservoir of style inspiration for brides-to-be, encouraging them to embrace the allure of minimal yet regal sartorial choices for their wedding festivities.