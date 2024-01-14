Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in Anamika Khanna Indo-western ensemble, setting fashion goals

Rakul Preet Singh, the epitome of style, once again graced Instagram with her fashion prowess, showcasing a stunning Indo-Western look that left fans in awe. The Bollywood diva, known for her impeccable fashion choices, shared a series of glamorous pictures on Saturday, treating her followers to a weekend fashion extravaganza. The caption, “Adjust your focus when life gets blurry,” hinted at both her fashionable attire and a philosophical touch.

Rakul’s outfit, curated from the creative shelves of renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna, featured a vibrant scoop-neckline crop top adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments, adding a touch of grace and glamour. Paired with a sleek black slit skirt that accentuated the drape pattern, and complemented by a matching long cape with full sleeves cascading elegantly to the floor, Rakul exuded regal vibes. The ensemble was a perfect blend of colours and fabrics, making it a showstopper.

Styled by celebrity fashion maestro Anshika Verma, Rakul accessorised her look with statement gold drop earrings, silver stacked bangles, a black embellished potli bag, and traditional juttis, completing the ensemble with finesse.

Make-up artist Salim Sayed enhanced Rakul’s beauty with a subtle touch, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, a dewy base, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Hairstylist Aliya Shaik added the finishing touch, pulling Rakul's lush locks into a neat bun in the middle, with a section left open to beautifully frame her face from the front.

As Rakul Preet continues to reign as a fashion icon, her Instagram serves as a treasure trove of style inspiration, captivating followers with her ever-evolving and dazzling looks.