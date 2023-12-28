Rakul Preet Singh reminds us of a stylish beach vacation in a lavender swimsuit

Amidst the holiday season, with many of us already envisioning beach vacations, Rakul Preet Singh’s latest social media post is a breath of fresh air! The actress shared delightful snippets from her beach holiday, capturing the essence of chilling by the shore and creating unforgettable memories. In the blue waters, we could see the actress exuding joy, capturing candid moments of laughter.

As always, we are all hearts for her fashion sense as she stunned us in a lavender swimsuit. The outfit came with a rope-style halter neckline, cut-outs on the waist and back, high-leg cut-outs, and a gathered design on the front.

No wonder, the fitted silhouette brought more charm to her overall look. Rakul’s styling prowess shines through, complementing her beach look with rings, a messy bun, a glossy pink lip shade, and radiant, glowing skin. Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram post is not just a visual delight but also an inspiration for those seeking both style and relaxation in their beachside escapades.

Rakul Preet Singh looks amazing in a swimsuit (Image source: Instagram)

Be it beachwear or simple yet classy, easy-breezy resort wear, Rakul Preet Singh’s holiday looks are worth taking notes from. You must see this one from her fashion diaries. Previously, we saw her rocking a wonderful printed midi dress. Her white attire showed beautiful yellow floral prints and green leaf details all over. Her outfit also had a pleated tulle skirt, a tiered silhouette, a square neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a cinched waist. To style herself further, the actress picked aqua blue embellished slip-on sandals, rings, and gold earrings. With minimal makeup, her hair was pulled back in a top bun. Don’t miss those retro-style tinted sunglasses that made it all the more attractive.

Rakul Preet Singh wearing a comfortable printed dress (Image source: Instagram)

This seems another one from Rakul Preet Singh’s vacation diaries. She decked up in a comfortable slip-on dress. The floral-patterned ensemble featured a one-shoulder neckline, thigh-high slits on both sides and a high-low asymmetric hem. With golden accessories and her sunglasses on, she nailed the look like a pro.

Rakul Preet Singh in a beautiful asymmetrical ensemble (Image source: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh takes fashion seriously and we have ample proof now.