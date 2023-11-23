Rakul Preet Singh looks utterly glamorous in a beautiful red dress

Actress Rakul Preet Singh’s wardrobe is a one-stop destination for colours, textures and silhouettes. Whether she is donning a traditional sari with a modern twist or effortlessly carrying off a chic pantsuit, we simply love how Rakul Preet navigates the realms of fashion with finesse.

Each outfit seems tailor-made for her, a testament to her innate understanding of what works best for her radiant persona. It’s always good to take style ideas from the actress whenever we want to deck up for a special event. Well, let us tell you that she has not disappointed us ever. Even her new look is a living testament to her eclectic fashion sense.

Are you excited to know about it? Let us help you here. Rakul Preet shared a post featuring a series of her images looking chic in a wonderful red dress from the shelves of the luxury brand Alex Perry.

The outfit showcases a sweetheart neckline, power shoulders and full sleeves. The actress was seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in the gorgeous red number that hugged her perfectly. We like how Rakul Preet keeps it stylish and minimal without going overboard.

Without relying much on accessories, she just looked fantastic with her simple makeup. The beauty opted for winged eyeliner, highlighter on cheeks, and a dash of nude lipstick. Her wavy mane suited the overall appearance.

Also read this: Rakul Preet Singh shines brighter than the sun in a lovely yellow gharara set

Rakul Preet Singh pulling off a red dress (Image source: Instagram)

Do you remember Rakul Preet setting our screens on fire in a marvellous black and silver ensemble? Yes, she, once stepped out in a gorgeous dress featuring stripes in black and silver shades. The off-shoulder outfit also came with a deep v-neckline. For jewellery, the actress wore a statement neckpiece, earrings, bracelets and rings. Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, mascara on the eyelashes, eyeliner and glossy shade on her lips. Her hair was neatly tied in a high ponytail.

Rakul Preet Singh in a black and silver ensemble (Image source: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is unbeatable when it comes to fashion.