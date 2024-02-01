A sweet victory: Kartik Aaryan enjoys Ras Malai after a year as Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ wraps filming 

As Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion’s shooting was finally wrapped on Wednesday, the movie’s lead actor Kartik Aaryan tasted victory in the sweetest form: Ras Malai! The occasion was special for the artiste as he ate sugar after a whole year of filming. Now that’s dedication!

Kartik took to his Instagram handle to share a fun video of him getting fed sweets by Kabir himself.

He captioned the post, “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk!”

Kartik has undergone some serious transformations for Chandu Champion. In August of last year, the first look of the poster for the project was shared by the makers. In the poster Kartik was seen donning a blazer and his face had a few scars. Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman with a persevering attitude and is heavily inspired by real-life events. This is said to be one of Kartik’s most challenging roles and is all set to release on June 14.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.