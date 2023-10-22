Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor stun in chic outfits as they step out for dinner

Last night, the city of Mumbai witnessed a star-studded dinner date. Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria, and Khushi Kapoor were spotted dining with friends, and the paparazzi were quick to capture the glitzy moments.

Khushi, who undoubtedly stole the spotlight, showcased her elegant style in a stunning black maxi gown. The outfit featured a halter neckline with a daring plunge, a backless design, a form-fitting silhouette that highlighted her slender figure, a daring side slit, and an ankle-length hem. She paired this look with minimal yet tasteful accessories, including a delicate necklace, matching earrings, a gold watch, a bracelet, a chic black mini tote bag, and strappy high heels.

For her makeup, Khushi chose a berry lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathery brows, mascara-coated lashes, subtle eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and flowing centre-parted waves.

Kartik looked sharp and stylish in a crisp white button-down shirt with rolled cuffs, neatly tucked into deep blue high-waisted trousers. Completing his look were black dress shoes, a well-groomed beard, and a sleek, swept-back hairstyle.

Tara, too, made a fashionable statement with a black sleeveless top that showcased her toned midriff and a leopard-printed skirt with a high-rise waist and a figure-hugging fit. She paired her outfit with a black mini handbag, chunky lace-up sneakers, statement jewellery, and gold hoop earrings. Her makeup consisted of smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, groomed brows, rosy cheeks, glossy nude pink lips, and centre-parted wavy locks.

The trio, along with their friends, had a delightful evening, and the paparazzi couldn't help but capture these stylish moments for everyone to enjoy.