Raghav Chadha cheers on Parineeti Chopra’s dazzling live singing debut at Mumbai Festival 2024

Raghav Chadha showered praise on his wife Parineeti Chopra, who recently marked her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Sharing snaps from the event, Raghav highlighted Parineeti’s on-stage brilliance, capturing the essence of her performance. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the actor showcased her musical prowess to the delight of the audience.

Expressing his admiration, Raghav penned a heartfelt caption, declaring Parineeti as his ‘rock star,’ ‘nightingale,’ and ‘melody queen.’ He wrote, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul-you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. Finally, the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha.”

Parineeti responded to Raghav’s post with affectionate emojis, conveying her gratitude. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes video where Raghav called to calm her nerves before the performance. In the video, Raghav’s supportive words and Parineeti’s candid expressions reflected the camaraderie between them.

Documenting her debutante musician experience, Parineeti detailed the moments leading up to her first live performance. From Raghav’s reassuring call to her nervousness before stepping on stage, she shared the rollercoaster of emotions. Parineeti also treated fans to glimpses of her debut performance, expressing tears of joy as she reflected on the unforgettable moment.

For the unversed, the actress ventured into the music scene with the romantic track Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for her 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. She was also in the news at the time of her wedding when she sang a special version of O Piya for her wedding with Raghav.