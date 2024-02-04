Ira Khan shares cute snaps from her tropical Indonesian honeymoon 

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her romantic honeymoon with her husband Nupur Shikhare in Indonesia. The couple, who recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, is currently enjoying their post-wedding getaway.

Amidst the serene backdrop of Indonesia, Ira shared photos capturing their beach escapades, romantic poolside moments, and picturesque landscapes. Adding a playful touch, she also posted a shirtless snapshot of Nupur confidently performing a headstand at their hotel. The fitness coach exhibited his skills during various scenarios, including on the beach and even during a hike. The couple shared intimate selfies, radiating joy and togetherness.

Also read: A month of marital bliss: Ira shares unseen wedding photo with Nupur

In an Instagram caption, Ira expressed her love for Nupur with a touch of humour, saying, “How was your honeymoon? I love you @nupur_popeye. One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3 am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn't matter. As long as it's with you.”

The honeymoon updates come after Ira and Nupur’s grand wedding celebrations that included a registered marriage in Mumbai, a lavish white wedding in Udaipur with family in attendance, and a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Juhi Chawla graced the reception held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Also read: Aamir Khan picks Ira Khan’s mehendi design during her wedding celebrations, fans shower praises for his cuteness

While the festivities were joyous, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, was notably absent from the reception due to reported health reasons. The couple’s journey from their dreamy wedding to the tropical honeymoon continues to captivate fans, showcasing the blissful beginning of their marital adventure.