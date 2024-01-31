Aamir Khan picks Ira Khan’s mehendi design during her wedding celebrations, fans shower praises for his cuteness

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently showcased his playful side during daughter Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony, as revealed in a set of unseen pictures shared by Ira on her Instagram. The heartwarming images captured a delightful father-daughter moment, as Aamir not only participated in the mehendi festivities but also got a tattoo design similar to Ira’s on his hand.

The pictures radiated joy and affection, with Aamir donning an ice-blue kurta pyjama paired with a matching Nehru jacket. In one image, he affectionately planted a kiss on Ira’s cheek, showcasing the cherished bond they share. The mehendi ceremony, a pre-wedding tradition, turned into a memorable occasion as Aamir actively engaged in the celebration.

Ira humorously expressed relief in her caption, writing, “Thank god I hadn’t gotten the turtles yet!! We’re such cuties (face with hand over mouth emoji).”. The recent addition, commemorated during her honeymoon with Nupur Shikhare in Bali, features two turtles near her collarbone, while Nupur opted for a turtle tattoo on his right bicep.

Social media erupted with admiration for Aamir, called the ‘best father’ by many. Fans marvelled at his youthful appearance, with comments praising his timeless charm and the endearing father-daughter moments captured in the images.

Ira and Nupur tied the knot in a registered ceremony on January 3, followed by elaborate wedding celebrations in Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace. The festivities included mehendi rituals, sports, workouts, and a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple's journey continues to capture the public's attention, marked by love, laughter, and delightful family moments.

