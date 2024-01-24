Ira Khan goes 'this is why we're married' as she shares photos of games at her reception with Nupur Shikhare 

Earlier this month, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially registered their wedding in Mumbai before jetting off to Udaipur, Rajasthan for celebrations. She recently posted photos from Udaipur airport and Taj Lake Palace showcasing moments of joy with her friends and mother Reena Dutta. She captioned the post with “ The Wedding Party's Secret….well, party.”

This Tuesday, Ira shared snapshots of the lively games at the reception and she captioned the post, "In it to win it. If you missed the claimed- to be-rigged- game at the reception…sucks to be you. Of course, it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3 am…even though there were months to make it…And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we are married. Poking fun aside, Look how cute the board is and how cute everything was. I felt like we were on a game show! The bucklist item ticked."

Take a look at the photos here:

The star kid also shared a video of their wedding day and said, "It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words."

For the unversed, Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, got engaged to Nupur Shikhare in September 2022. Her proposal occurred at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur actively participated.