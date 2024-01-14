Ira Khan’s ravishing red lehenga and Nupur Shikhare’s dapper sherwani steal the spotlight at their star-studded wedding reception

After a mesmerising white wedding in Udaipur, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, along with her now-husband Nupur Shikhare, graced Mumbai with a star-studded wedding reception that became the talk of the town. Attended by the who’s who of the entertainment, sports, political, and business realms, the evening was a dazzling celebration of love and glamour.

The bride and groom looked nothing short of regal. Ira donned a sindoori red heavily-embroidered lehenga for the reception, featuring intricate gold dori embroidery, beaded embellishments, sequins, and a chiffon dupatta with a broad gold embroidered patti border. Nupur complemented her perfectly in an all-black sherwani jacket and dhoti set, adorned with sequin embroidery and gold button closures.

Ira’s minimalistic jewellery included gold stacked bangles, statement rings, a gold belly piercing, and earrings. Her makeup accentuated her features with winged eyeliner, mascara, shimmering gold smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, and a side-parted half-tied hairdo with curled ends.

Nupur opted for a black bandhgala sherwani jacket paired with black dhoti pants, matching mojaris, a red satin pocket square, rings, and a clean-shaven look. The couple radiated elegance and joy as they posed together, creating memories.

The guest list included popular names such as Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan, Suriya, Hema Malini, Manuishi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen, Ranbir Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Shweta Tiwari, Bhumi Pednekar, Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde, Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Sharma, and many others gracing the occasion in their splendid ethnic attires.