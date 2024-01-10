Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad steal the show at Ira Khan’s sangeet with their powerful performance

The extravagant wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are in full swing in the royal city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Following the colourful mehendi ceremony, the couple added a unique touch to their celebrations with a friendly football match and a fitness session. The sangeet ceremony witnessed a heartwarming performance by none other than the father of the bride, Aamir Khan, who teamed up with his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, along with their son Azad.

The trio's enchanting rendition of the timeless Bollywood song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the classic film Hare Rama Hare Krishna stole the show at the sangeet, capturing the essence of the joyous occasion. A video of their special performance quickly went viral, showcasing the close-knit bond within the family.

Also read: Nupur Shikhare's scarf-clad mehendi look reminds us of Aamir Khan in 'Fanaa', groom dances for Ira Khan

Earlier in the week, Kiran showcased her talents at a dinner party, setting the stage for the upcoming grand celebrations. Ira herself shared glimpses of the wedding venue, revealing a unique start to the festivities with a workout session. Ira detailed the workout routine, including exercises like push-ups, jump squats, namaskar push-ups, burpees, and more.

Aamir and Kiran, who amicably divorced in July 2021 after 15 years of marriage, continue to co-parent their son Azad and frequently appear together at family events. Ira, the younger of Aamir’s children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is embarking on this new chapter of her life with Nupur.

Also read: Imran Khan poses with Lekha Washington and daughter Imara at Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony

On the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and made a cameo appearance in Revathy’s Salaam Venky, starring Kajol. While he is producing a film titled Champions, Aamir revealed his focus on family time, expressing his intention to choose his next acting project when emotionally ready.

