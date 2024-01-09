Nupur Shikhare's scarf-clad mehendi look reminds us of Aamir Khan in 'Fanaa', groom dances for Ira Khan

All eyes are on Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding ceremony in Udaipur which is surely one lavish affair. To bring you up to speed, the two signed the marriage document in Mumbai and hosted an intimate ceremony and now, they are ready to get the big fat festivities started with celebrities like Mithila Palkar in attendance.

A video from Nupur and Ira’s mehendi festivities shows the couple dancing their hearts out with Mithila. We also saw Nupur dedicate a surprise dance to Ira. He also gave a special performance with Mithila, Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie where they grooved to Badshah’s Jugnoo. Nupur was seen dressed in a pink shirt, black waistcoat and a pink stole around his neck which instantly reminded us of Aamir Khan's romantic avatar from Fanaa, a 2006 release.

For the unversed, Ira and Nupur aren’t taking the traditional route when it comes to their wedding festivities. They’ve kept it simple and minimalistic and we are so here for it. Just last night, the couple hosted a pyjama party for all their friends and relatives. Talk about a slumber party you don’t want to miss!

The party was as gala as it gets! Nupur even surprised his blushing bride with a dance. Nupur and his gentlemen's club all dressed in white t-shirts and lungis and danced to SRK's Lungi Dance from Chennai Express. The rest of the relatives joined in and partied along with the crew.

Aamir Khan is rumoured to host a reception later for all his friends in the film industry. Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other A-list celebrities will reportedly be seen in attendance.