Ira Khan plants a kiss on mother Reena Dutta’s cheek in a sweet new pic from her mehndi ceremony

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, added another chapter to their wedding saga with an intimate mehendi ceremony at the Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. Social media buzzed with trending photos and videos from the couple’s Udaipur wedding festivities, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous celebrations. Celebrity makeup artist Coleen Khan Affonso shared exclusive inside pictures from the mehendi event on her Instagram.

In one heartwarming photo, Ira was captured sharing a tender moment, planting a kiss on her mother Reena Dutta’s cheeks. Reena looked elegant in a cream and pink sari. The second picture featured Ira posing with Nupur, with Ira dazzling in a white gown and Nupur in a shirt and trousers. A third photo captured the newlyweds alongside Coleen.

Coleen captioned the snaps, “Special moments… #iranupurwedding #wedding #hairandmakeup #mendhi #weddinginspiration.” Another guest posted pictures on Instagram, showcasing the couple's hands adorned with mehendi, bearing the sweet inscription “I (love emoji) N.” Coleen also shared some pics on her Instagram Stories from the ceremony.

A video from the mehendi ceremony featured Nupur dancing to the song Jugnu, with his friend Mithila Palkar.

Additionally, the couple shared a video from their wedding day where Nupur explained his emotional connection to the route he used to run from his house to Ira’s, stating, “From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.”

Nupur and Ira exchanged vows in Mumbai last week after getting engaged in September 2022. The wedding festivities were attended by Aamir’s ex-wife Reena, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao, and son Azad, creating cherished moments for the entire family.

