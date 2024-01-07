Home Entertainment Celebs

Ira Khan shares rare snap with brother Junaid from her wedding festivities in Udaipur

The cherished picture captures the siblings in a heartwarming pose

In frame: Ira Khan (R), Ira with Junaid Khan (L)

Amid the ongoing celebrations of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare at Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace, Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, treated fans to a delightful glimpse of her rare moment with brother Junaid Khan. The cherished picture captures the siblings in a heartwarming pose, commemorating the registered wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai on January 3.

Sharing the joyous moment on her Instagram Stories, Ira expressed, “And we finally have a picture together!” The snapshot radiates warmth as Ira, adorned in her bridal attire, stands alongside Junaid, elegantly dressed in a grey suit.

Ira continued to share precious moments from her wedding, including a close-up throwback image capturing her reflection in the mirror as she prepared for the ceremony. A delightful collage showcased Ira’s pre-wedding moments, donning a bathrobe and posing with friends in a series of charming photos.

In a playful spirit, Ira shared candid pictures from a sunny day, where she donned a short white dress and a leather jacket. The celebratory mood extended to a unique workout session, which Ira playfully incorporated into the festivities. She captioned the images, “Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye,” detailing a series of exercises that included push-ups, jump squats, burpees, and more.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Zayn Marie Khan, known for her role in Monica O My Darling, shared a stunning snapshot of herself draped in a black and red sari during the Saturday program.

Ira, Aamir’s only daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta, has been joined in the festivities by Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, creating a joyous and inclusive celebration of love and family bonds.

