Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare kick off wedding festivities in Udaipur with a strenuous workout

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan signed the marriage document with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare on January 3 at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. The two exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family and now they are set to mark their wedding with a lavish celebration in Udaipur.

Ira and Nupur's family flew down to Udaipur on Friday and this morning, they kicked off their wedding festivities with a fun workout session. For the unversed, Nupur is a fitness trainer for celebrities like Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen amongst others.

Taking his love for fitness above and beyond, Nupur trained the wedding guests this morning, and sharing glimpses from the same, Ira said, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups Workout: Push-ups. Jump squats. Namashkar push-ups. Squat and press. Wide push-ups. Side squats. Burpees. Donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures!!"

Take a look at the photos here:

Even for the formal ceremony where Ira and Nupur signed the marriage document, the groom ditched the traditional baraat and instead jogged to the wedding venue. His athletic look for the wedding received quite a lot of reactions on the internet and left many confused.

Glimpses from Ira and Nupur's first ceremony were shared by her cousin and actor Zayn Marie, who penned a long note for the new bride. It read, "SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh, I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much."

