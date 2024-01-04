Ira Khan ties the knot with Nupur Shikhare, newlywed shares first photo from morning after

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now officially husband and wife. The two signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Aamir, his ex-wife Reena Dutta, his other ex-wife Kiran Rao and others were present at the ceremony and they also welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue.

The bride, Ira looked beautiful in a white outfit for her special day, while Nupur ditched traditional wear and was seen in a black vest and white shorts. As per media reports, Nupur ditched the traditional choice of the horse to bring the baraat and instead jogged for 8 km to reach the wedding venue. His attire, gym shorts with a tank top to his wedding, invited quite a lot of social media reactions and his videos are now going viral online.

Check out Ira Nupur wedding photos here:

As for the father of the bride, Aamir Khan was seen in a kurta and dhoti, with a saafa tied on his head.

Earlier, Ira dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting the 'Bride-to-be' headband. Today morning, she dropped a similar selfie only this time with her now-husband Nupur. She was seen wearing the headband and she edited out to 'to-be' to imply that she's now married.

Take a look at their selfie here:

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday.