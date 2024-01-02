Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence adorned with fairy lights as preparations for Ira Khan’s wedding kick-off

The wedding bells are ringing for Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan, who is set to tie the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The excitement is palpable as preparations have kicked off at both Aamir and Reena’s Mumbai residences, transforming the spaces into beautifully adorned settings with fairy lights, flowers, and decorations.

Videos circulating online showcase the enchanting decor at Aamir’s house, spanning two floors adorned with twinkling fairy lights. Reena’s house also emanates festive vibes, decked up with flowers and lights, marking the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities.

Ira has been offering glimpses of her pre-wedding ceremonies on her Instagram, sharing the joyous moments with her followers. Previously, the couple celebrated a Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony attended by family and friends, including Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, captured in a video where guests enjoyed dinner.

In another video, Ira, the narrator behind the camera, expressed excitement about the Kelvan ceremony, playfully suggesting, “Get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?” Close friend and actor Mithila Palkar also shared inside pictures from the dinner celebration. The couple spent the last day of 2023 together, with Ira sharing a sweet photo of them without any caption, leaving the image to speak for itself.

Ira and Nupur’s relationship blossomed into engagement last year when Nupur proposed to Ira during a sports event, creating a heartwarming moment. The engagement ceremony followed in Mumbai, and the couple is now gearing up for their intimate wedding on January 3. Reports suggest a grand wedding reception is planned in Mumbai after January 10, expected to be attended by various Bollywood celebrities.