Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth welcome New Year 2024 together, share an adorable holiday snap 

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth ushered in 2024 with a romantic getaway, capturing the moment with a heartfelt Instagram post. The rumoured couple, who have been frequently spotted together at events and have shared affectionate social media posts, chose to keep the caption of their latest photo simple yet joyful.

In the image, Aditi and Siddharth posed for a delightful selfie, bundled up in winter attire, suggesting they were enjoying their New Year celebrations in a European destination. The accompanying caption conveyed their wishes for a happy, blessed, and grateful New Year. dust. They wrote, “Happy blessed grateful... to magic, happiness, love, laughter, unicorns, rainbows, and fairy dust... Happy New Year to you all...”

Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra ring in New Year 2024 with joyful celebrations amidst snowy peaks

While Aditi and Siddharth have not officially confirmed their relationship, speculation began swirling after their collaboration on the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Reports suggest that the two actors became romantically involved during the filming process. Despite maintaining a private stance on their relationship, they have often referred to each other as 'partners' and shared glimpses of their time together on social media.

In October 2023, Siddharth penned a poetic birthday post for Aditi on her 37th birthday, addressing her as his ‘partner’ and expressing gratitude for her presence. The post, along with a picture of the couple, hinted at a more official acknowledgment of their relationship.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares joyful moments from her New Year 2024 vacation

As the new year unfolds, Aditi and Siddharth's fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their personal journey. Siddharth, last seen in the Tamil film Chiththa, is gearing up for his role in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Indian 2. Meanwhile, Aditi’s latest project includes the two-part web series Taj: Divided by Blood.