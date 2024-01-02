Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra ring in New Year 2024 with joyful celebrations amidst snowy peaks

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed the New Year with snowy celebrations, marking their first year as a married couple. The festive spirit was evident in Kiara’s Instagram post, where she shared a selfie with Sidharth against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Dressed in a metallic jacket, Kiara radiated joy alongside Sidharth, who sported a warm blue jacket and snow goggles. The couple appeared to be enjoying skiing in a winter wonderland.

In her caption, Kiara expressed gratitude for the events of 2023 and expressed excitement for the upcoming year. She playfully mentioned Sidharth's love for the song Kala Chashma, referencing his popular track from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. The post received heartfelt comments from Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

The couple’s New Year celebration follows their departure from Mumbai earlier in the week. Photographed at the airport, Kiara and Sidharth shared brief moments with paparazzi before heading inside. The two stars, who tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, are rumoured to have developed a close bond during the filming of their successful movie Shershaah.

In a noteworthy appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 in 2022, Kiara and Sidharth hinted at their relationship. While Kiara confirmed they were ‘more than friends,’ Sidharth expressed hopes for a brighter future. The couple later officially announced their wedding through enchanting pictures, declaring, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (now we are booked for life).”

Sidharth, whose latest release was Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, is set to star in the upcoming film Yodha, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Before that, he will make his digital debut in the web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 19.