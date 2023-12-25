Sidharth kisses Kiara as they celebrate Christmas together

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Christmas as a wedded couple in the most romantic way possible. Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with her husband. In the photograph, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment.

Kiara and Sidharth are seen hugging and the latter star is seen giving a peck on his wife’s cheek. The actress chose a red dress. Sidharth opted to wear a black shirt with red jeans. She captioned the image, "Merry Christmas."

The couple started dating on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Kiara will be seen in the upcoming Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan.

