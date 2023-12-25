Ananya Panday's first Christmas at new home is filled with fun, friends and laughter [PICS INSIDE]

Actress Ananya Panday, who had recently purchased her new ‘dream home’, shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her friends, saying she couldn’t be more grateful.

Ananya, who enjoys a fanbase of 24.6 million followers on Instagram, gave a glimpse into the holiday season. She can be seen wearing a pink sweater and a Christmas headband. The Khaali Peeli actress dropped a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, a table full of Christmas delicacies, cakes and a small Santa.

Watch here Ananya pandey Christmas celebration pics:

She captioned the post, “first Christmas at my home secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends.. couldn't be more grateful.”