Ananya Panday's first Christmas at new home is filled with fun, friends and laughter [PICS INSIDE]

Actress Ananya Panday, who had recently purchased her new ‘dream home’, shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her friends, saying she couldn’t be more grateful.

author_img Team Indulge & IANS Published :  25th December 2023 12:00 PM   |   Published :   |  25th December 2023 12:00 PM
Ananya, who enjoys a fanbase of 24.6 million followers on Instagram, gave a glimpse into the holiday season. She can be seen wearing a pink sweater and a Christmas headband. The Khaali Peeli actress dropped a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, a table full of Christmas delicacies, cakes and a small Santa.

She captioned the post, “first Christmas at my home secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends.. couldn't be more grateful.”
