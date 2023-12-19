From Suhana Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur. celebrities attend ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ screening in stylish casual outfits

In frame: Celebrities at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

The star-studded screening of the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, took place at Mumbai's Excel Entertainment office. The event witnessed a dazzling array of celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Orry, all sporting casual yet chic ensembles. Let's take a peek at the fashion highlights from this special screening.

Ananya stole the spotlight in a stunning crop tee, mini skirt, and oversized blazer combo. Aditya, her rumoured love interest, complemented her with a grey check-print shirt, distressed denim jeans, and a casual vibe.

Siddhant opted for a quirky ensemble, sporting a multi-coloured baggy button-down shirt paired with black oversized pants and heeled Chelsea boots.

Adarsh rocked a laid-back look in an olive green Onitsuka Tiger print tee, light blue baggy denim jeans, and white sneakers.

Suhana, supporting her BFF Ananya, showcased her style in a black sleeveless turtleneck top, high-waisted light blue flared jeans, stilettos, and chic accessories.

Shanaya coordinated with Suhana in a sleeveless black bodysuit, dark blue denim jeans, and added a touch of glam with stilettos and a mini shoulder bag.

Orry embraced colour coordination with a maroon biker leather jacket, straight-leg baggy pants, and a matching ombre-pattern crewneck tee.

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a neutral-toned ensemble, featuring a pinstriped pink cropped shirt, high-waisted white pants, and classic black oxford shoes, creating a steal-worthy sartorial moment.

The stars showcased their unique styles, adding glamour to the special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.