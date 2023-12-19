Home Fashion Trends

From Suhana Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur. celebrities attend ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ screening in stylish casual outfits

The event witnessed a dazzling array of celebrities, including Aditya, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana, Orry and others

author_img Team Indulge Published :  19th December 2023 11:24 AM   |   Published :   |  19th December 2023 11:24 AM
From Suhana Khan to Aditya Roy Kapoor. celebrities attend ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ screening in stylish

In frame: Celebrities at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

The star-studded screening of the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, took place at Mumbai's Excel Entertainment office. The event witnessed a dazzling array of celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Orry, all sporting casual yet chic ensembles. Let's take a peek at the fashion highlights from this special screening.

Ananya stole the spotlight in a stunning crop tee, mini skirt, and oversized blazer combo. Aditya, her rumoured love interest, complemented her with a grey check-print shirt, distressed denim jeans, and a casual vibe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Siddhant opted for a quirky ensemble, sporting a multi-coloured baggy button-down shirt paired with black oversized pants and heeled Chelsea boots.

Adarsh rocked a laid-back look in an olive green Onitsuka Tiger print tee, light blue baggy denim jeans, and white sneakers.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav talks about his fitness journey for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Suhana, supporting her BFF Ananya, showcased her style in a black sleeveless turtleneck top, high-waisted light blue flared jeans, stilettos, and chic accessories.

Shanaya coordinated with Suhana in a sleeveless black bodysuit, dark blue denim jeans, and added a touch of glam with stilettos and a mini shoulder bag.

Orry embraced colour coordination with a maroon biker leather jacket, straight-leg baggy pants, and a matching ombre-pattern crewneck tee.

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a neutral-toned ensemble, featuring a pinstriped pink cropped shirt, high-waisted white pants, and classic black oxford shoes, creating a steal-worthy sartorial moment.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ resonates deeply with today's youth

The stars showcased their unique styles, adding glamour to the special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

TAGS
Suhana Khan Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Panday Adarsh Gourav Shanaya Kapoor Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Orry Aditya Roy Kapoor

Comments