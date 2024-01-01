Sidharth Malhotra’s heartwarming 2023 recap: A year of love, action, and new beginnings

Actor Sidharth Malhotra bid farewell to the year 2023 with a heartwarming video, capturing the essence of his journey throughout the year. Shared on Instagram, the video provided a glimpse into Sidharth’s memorable moments, including scenes from the Mission Majnu sets, his wedding, and a snippet from the Koffee With Karan show.

The video showcased special occasions such as Sidharth’s first Holi and Karvachauth celebrations with his wife, Kiara Advani. Concluding the visual journey, a teaser from his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, added an exciting touch.

Also read: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's unique marriage proposal on Koffee With Karan

As fans and followers engaged in the comment section, expressing their sentiments, one user fondly recalled, “7th Feb, best day of the year.” Another enthusiast commented, “Happy ending sidkiara 2023,” while someone playfully remarked, “7th Feb came, and we all were out of minddd.”

Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their love story unfolded during the filming of Shershaah, and the Instagram video captured cherished moments from their journey.

In 2022, the couple appeared on separate episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar initiated a candid conversation about their relationship. Kiara confirmed they were ‘more than friends,’ while Sidharth expressed his hopes for a brighter future, stating, “If it was her, it would be great.” Sharing snippets from their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara humorously declared, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our booking is permanent).”

Also read: Sidharth kisses Kiara as they celebrate Christmas together

On the work front, Sidharth is set to grace the big screen in the film Yodha and make his digital debut with the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Sidharth's reflective video not only encapsulated personal milestones but also provided a sneak peek into his exciting professional ventures, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding chapters of his journey in the entertainment industry.

