Deepika Padukone shares joyful moments from her New Year 2024 vacation 

As 2023 came to a close, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer glimpses of their New Year holidays. Joining the trend, Deepika Padukone shared her year-end vacation experiences on Instagram. The actor posted a cheerful selfie and short video clips, giving followers a peek into her first day of 2024 spent at a beach destination.

Deepika's Instagram post captured moments of tranquility, including a breathtaking sunset on the beach, leisure time by the pool, and a radiant selfie. The actor also shared a glimpse of the refreshing drinks she enjoyed with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Responding to Deepika’s New Year post, Ranveer affectionately commented, “Hi bestie” in the section below.

In her Instagram caption, Deepika expressed the magic of the first day of 2024, playfully noting, “A magical 1 of 366… yup, it’s a leap year!” Fans flooded the comments section with compliments and requests for pictures of the couple together. One fan gushed, “That last picture. Oh my God....” Another eagerly wrote, “Beautiful, but take a picture with Ranveer.”

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium in November. The couple, who first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after six years of dating. The duo has shared screen space in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Looking ahead, Deepika has exciting projects in the pipeline, including the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor.

